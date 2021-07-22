COJ's business mobile to roll through Trelawny, St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Companies Office of Jamaica's business mobile will be visiting the parishes of Trelawny and St Ann from July 26 to 30, 2021 to facilitate mandatory document filings and registrations of entities.

According to a statement from the COJ, persons attending the business mobile will be able to register their businesses, incorporate companies, and file annual returns and other change documents.

The agency noted that for 2020, St Ann saw 806 new entities being registered, an increase from 784 and 724 for 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Trelawny, for the same period, had 384 registrations matching 2019, slightly higher than the 287 new registrations in 2018.

The COJ reminded persons registering businesses that applicants (whether sole proprietors or partners) must submit their Taxpayer Registration Numbers (TRN), proof of home address, valid Government-issued identification and payment of $2,500. For annual returns and change documents filings, the Agency's representatives are available to assist with completing the requisite forms.

The dates and locations are:

· July 26, 2021: Falmouth, Trelawny – William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church Hall (9:30 am – 3:30 pm)

· July 27, 2021: Brown's Town, St Ann – Social Development Commission's Parish Office, Addison Park Drive (9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

· July 28, 2021: St Ann's Bay, St Ann – St Ann's Bay Baptist Church Hall, Market Street (9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

· July 29-30, 2021: Ocho Rios, St Ann – Ocho Rios Baptist Church Hall, Milford Road (9:00 am – 3:00 pm)