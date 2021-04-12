KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 135.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 263 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and four additional deaths bringing the death toll to 676 and the total number of confirmed cases to 42,763.

— In Bermuda, Premier David Burt announced last night that he tested positive for the coronavirus and that Bermuda will return to a shelter-at-home policy from Tuesday morning for at least seven days to help curb a surge in cases.

— India today reported another record daily surge of 168,912 in coronavirus infections to overtake Brazil as the second-worst hit country.

— The World Health Organization today said the COVID-19 pandemic is in a critical phase and warned that cases were surging exponentially as it urged people to respect measures proven to rein in the virus.

— The United States has so far recorded 562,066 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 353,137 deaths, Mexico 209,338, India 170,179, and the United Kingdom 127,087.

