KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 147.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,212 and the confirmed death toll to 767.

— Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday received his first negative result almost three weeks after it was confirmed that he contracted COVID-19.

— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) yesterday urged countries to close the immunisation gap that resulted in hundreds of thousands of children missing vaccinations last year, due in part to the interruptions in health services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— The US announced yesterday that it will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months.

— In India, the first emergency medical supplies arrived today as part of a global campaign to staunch a catastrophic wave in the latest pandemic hotspot.

— In Japan, hundreds of towns and cities have been forced to rethink plans to host Olympic teams because the coronavirus will prevent public appearances and require costly safety measures.

— Yesterday Tokyo Olympics organisers defended their request for 500 nurses at the pandemic-delayed mega-event, after accusations of diverting crucial medical resources.

— The United States has so far recorded 572,674 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 391,936 deaths, Mexico 215,113, India 197,894, and the United Kingdom 127,434.

Read the full stories here:

Six COVID patients die as Jamaica records 67 new cases

T&T PM gets first negative COVID-19 result

PAHO calls for closing vaccination gap generated as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

US to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check

Foreign aid arrives in COVID-stricken India

'Impossible now' — Japan's Olympic host towns pull out over pandemic

Tokyo 2020 defends request for Olympic nurses as virus spikes

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.