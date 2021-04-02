KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 129.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 424 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,967 and the confirmed death toll to 607.

— In the United States, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the US without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

— Christians in the Holy Land are marking Good Friday this year amid signs the coronavirus crisis is winding down, with religious sites open to limited numbers of faithful but none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

— In the United Kingdom, the government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus.

— The United States has so far recorded 553,120 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 325,284 deaths, Mexico 203,664, India 163,396, and the United Kingdom 126,764.

Read the full stories here:

424 new COVID cases as 8 more Jamaicans die

Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

Christians mark Good Friday amid lingering virus woes

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.