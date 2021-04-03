KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 130.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 482 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 40,449 and the confirmed death toll to 613.

— Latin America and the Caribbean passed the 25 million mark yesterday for recorded coronavirus cases as a surge in infections saw countries place restrictions on travel and movement while vaccine campaigns catch up.

— In the United Kingdom, its medical regulator today said that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

— Florida Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday banned the use of "vaccine passports" in the southeastern US state, citing "individual freedom".

— Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, announced yesterday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

— The United States has so far recorded 554,103 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 328,206 deaths, Mexico 203,854, India 164,110, and the United Kingdom 126,816.

