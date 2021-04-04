COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, April 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 130.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica recorded 214 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and two confirmed deaths, pushing the country’s total confirmed cases to 40,663 and the death toll to 615.
— In Bermuda, Health Minister Kim Wilson urged residents to stay in their bubble over the Easter weekend after 75 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with active cases now totalling more than 500.
— Britain yesterday revealed plans to trial a system of "COVID status certification" at events including football matches in the coming weeks as a possible way out of virus restrictions.
— Canada yesterday crossed the threshold of one million coronavirus cases as the country faces a third wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions in recent days.
— The United States has so far recorded 554,779 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 330,193 deaths, Mexico 204,011, India 164,623, and the United Kingdom 126,826.
Read the full stories here:
Stay in your Easter bubble, health minister begs Bermudians
UK to trial virus certificates at mass events
Canada surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy