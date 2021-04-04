KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 130.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 214 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and two confirmed deaths, pushing the country’s total confirmed cases to 40,663 and the death toll to 615.

— In Bermuda, Health Minister Kim Wilson urged residents to stay in their bubble over the Easter weekend after 75 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with active cases now totalling more than 500.

— Britain yesterday revealed plans to trial a system of "COVID status certification" at events including football matches in the coming weeks as a possible way out of virus restrictions.

— Canada yesterday crossed the threshold of one million coronavirus cases as the country faces a third wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions in recent days.

— The United States has so far recorded 554,779 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 330,193 deaths, Mexico 204,011, India 164,623, and the United Kingdom 126,826.

