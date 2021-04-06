KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 131.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 315 new cases of the COVID-19 and confirmed four virus related deaths, pushing the country’s virus toll to 41,328 and the death toll to 622.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley tested positive for COVID-19.

— A top official in the European Medicines Agency today said that there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.

— However, the EU's drug regulator moments later said it is still deciding whether the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine causes blood clots.

— The World Health Organization today said the risk-benefit balance for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is "still largely positive”.

— Tokyo Olympics organisers today said that a water polo test event was postponed, following reports it had been called off because sport officials cannot enter Japan due to virus restrictions.

— The United States has so far recorded 555,615 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 332,752 deaths, Mexico 204,399, India 165,547, and the United Kingdom 126,862.

