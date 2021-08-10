KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 203.3 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 316 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 10 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 55,456 and the death toll to 1,241.

— The St Kitts-Nevis government on Monday said it will not allow cruise ships into the twin island federation until vaccination and testing protocols can be identified.

— The Bahamas government says it will seek an extension of the emergency orders when Parliament meets later on Tuesday as it seeks to implement further measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 307 people and infected a further 15,794 others in the country since March last year.

— France's government on Tuesday warned of an "extremely serious" COVID-19 crisis in the country's overseas territories, especially in the Caribbean, saying that infection rates had climbed to levels unprecedented on the mainland.

— The Premier League on Tuesday announced fans will be subject to random spot-checks of their COVID-19 status in the opening weeks of the new season.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 617,321 deaths, followed by Brazil with 563,562, India with 428,682, Mexico with 244,690 and Peru with 197,029.

