KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 203.9 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 334 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 13 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 55,790 and the death toll to 1,254.

— The St Lucia government on Tuesday said it will soon announce new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus after health authorities warned about the increasing number of new cases and deaths associated with the pandemic.

— In Belize, the government on Wednesday said it is exploring the possibility of mandatory vaccination for citizens as the Caribbean Community country reported the presence of several variants of the coronavirus. Belize has recorded 341 deaths and 14,578 positive cases linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

— The United States on Wednesday announced the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to six Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries — Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Kitts-Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines — as part of its commitment to provide “safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible”.

— China's drug regulator on Wednesday approved the country's first mixed-vaccine trial, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant raised concern about the efficacy of domestically produced jabs.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 618,137 deaths, followed by Brazil with 564,773, India with 429,179, Mexico with 245,476 and Peru with 197,102.

