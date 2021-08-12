COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayThursday, August 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 204.6 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 375 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 14 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 56,165 and the death toll to 1,268.
— Trinidad and Tobago health authorities yesterday confirmed that the country had registered two cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
— The Pan American Health Organization Wednesday said that it will use its revolving fund to help countries in Latin America and the Caribbean procure enough vaccines to control transmission.
— In the United States, health authorities urged pregnant women to get the vaccine, arguing that the data shows there is no increase in the risk of miscarriage.
— German travel giant TUI today said vaccinated travellers should have their "liberties fully restored", as it announced another huge coronavirus-related financial loss.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 618,479 deaths, followed by Brazil with 565,748, India with 429,669, Mexico with 246,203 and Peru with 197,146.
Read the full stories:
375 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, 14 deaths
Trinidad and Tobago records cases of Delta variant
PAHO to begin procuring COVID vaccines to expand access in region
CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
