KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 207.1 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 513 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 11 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 58,458 and the death toll to 1,311.

— Trinidad and Tobago reported Monday that it registered a third case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, noting that the patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from Turks and Caicos, transiting through Florida.

— In Guyana, the Ministry of Health says one more person who tested positive for COVID-19 died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 574. The country also reported another 106 COVID cases.

— St Lucia's Ministry of Health and Wellness on Monday reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 364 samples taken on August 13 and 14.

— The European Medicines Agency has started an accelerated review process to determine if a common arthritis drug might help people hospitalised with severe COVID-19, months after the drug was granted an emergency use authorisation in the US.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 621,635 deaths, followed by Brazil with 569,058, India with 431,642, Mexico with 248,380 and Peru with 197,393.

