KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 207.8 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 630 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and nine deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 59,088 and the death toll to 1,320.

— The United States on Tuesday announced that it was shipping later this week more than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Jamaica and St Lucia as part of its global efforts to save lives as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed and infected millions of people globally.

— Meanwhile, US health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

— Britain's medicines watchdog on Tuesday said it had approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, after previously giving the green light to Pfizer.

— Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday submitted preliminary clinical data to US health authorities as part of their effort to seek authorisation for a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 622,321 deaths, followed by Brazil with 569,492, India with 432,079, Mexico with 248,652 and Peru with 197,487.

