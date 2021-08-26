KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 213.7 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 22 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 64,294 and the death toll to 1,453.

— Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa F Etienne on Wednesday announced the start of a new platform to increase regional production of vaccines following what she said is a “wake-up call” given the severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean.

— Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said it will charge employees on the company health plan US$200 a month if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

— Scientists charged with the search for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed millions and crippled economies, on Thursday warned that the search is at a standstill even as time is running out.

— Japan on Wednesday said it will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's vaccine after reports of contamination in several vials.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 632,272 deaths, followed by Brazil with 576,645, India with 436,365, Mexico with 255,452 and Peru with 198,031.

Read the full stories:

22 more COVID deaths, 463 new cases in Jamaica

PAHO launches platform to boost regional COVID-19 vaccine production

Delta to charge unvaccinated employees US$200 per month

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.