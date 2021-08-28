COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, August 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 214.5 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 835 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 18 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 65,734 and the death toll to 1,483.
— Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Alicia Bárcena today said the indigenous people of the region hold the “master key” to a transformative post-COVID-19 recovery, based on their knowledge, collective conscience and worldview.
— In the United States, President Joe Biden said Friday that China was withholding "critical information" on the origins of COVID-19 after the US intelligence community said it did not believe the virus was a bioweapon but remained split on whether it escaped from a lab.
— India today reported that it has given more than 10 million COVID-19 jabs in a single day for the first time as the South Asian giant bolsters its defences for a predicted new surge.
— Japan's health ministry today said it is investigating the death of two men who received jabs from batches of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine suspended from use due to contamination.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 633,564 deaths, followed by Brazil with 577,565, India with 436,861, Mexico 256,287 and Peru 198,064.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
