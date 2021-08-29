COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, August 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 215.8 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 929 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 21 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 66,663 and the death toll to 1,504.
— The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Saturday advised against all but essential travel to Jamaica based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country. Shortly after, TUI UK cancelled all holidays to Jamaica until Saturday, September 11, 2021.
— The Trinidad and Tobago government Saturday outlined a two-tier system of education for secondary school children as it expressed disappointment that only 25 per cent of students had been vaccinated ahead of the virtual reopening of schools on September 6. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said face-to-face classes will only be allowed for vaccinated students from October 1.
— Guyana's Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that schools will be reopened for face-to-face learning on September 6.
— Two Japanese regions Sunday suspended the use of some Moderna COVID-19 shots after more cases of contamination were spotted.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 637,237 deaths, followed by Brazil with 579,010, India with 437,830, Mexico 257,906 and Peru 198,167.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
