COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayTuesday, August 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 216.9 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 729 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and eight deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 68,131 and the death toll to 1,518.
— Grenada recorded one death late Monday on a day when the island also reported 104 new cases, the highest since the first case of the coronavirus pandemic was recorded in the country in March last year.
— Dominica has confirmed the presence of the Delta strain of COVID-19 and is urging citizens to get vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus in the country.
— EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that 70 per cent of adults in the European Union were now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting an end-of-summer target the bloc set for itself in January.
— British drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and South Korean peer SK bioscience on Tuesday began final stage trials of a COVID-19 jab after positive early results.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 638,715 deaths, followed by Brazil with 579,574, India with 438,560, Mexico 258,491 and Peru 198,263.
