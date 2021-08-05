COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayThursday, August 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 200.1 million people, killing more than 4.2 million across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and four deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 53,839 and the death toll to 1,211.
— Guyana's Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Thursday said even as discussions are ongoing with education officials on the reopening of schools, the Government plans to utilise an existing immunisation law to inoculate children against COVID-19.
— China on Thursday said it will "strive to provide" two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world this year and donate US$100 million to the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax.
— Moderna said Thursday that protection from its COVID-19 vaccine remained strong for at least six months, and the variant-specific boosters shot it is testing generated a "robust" antibody response to Delta.
— Tokyo reported another large jump in virus cases on Thursday, again shattering records, as the government expanded restrictions to eight more regions just days before the Olympics ends.
— France on Thursday said it will offer COVID booster shots to the elderly and vulnerable from September, joining a growing list of countries offering third vaccine shots to fight new virus variants.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 614,785 deaths, followed by Brazil with 559,607, India with 426,290, Mexico with 242,547 and Peru with 196,673.
Read the full stories:
200 new COVID cases, four more deaths in Jamaica
Guyana to use immunisation law to vaccinate children against COVID-19
China pledges two billion vaccine doses to world — Xi
Moderna says COVID vaccine durable for at least six months
Virus cases surge in Tokyo as government expands restrictions
France to offer COVID booster shots to elderly, vulnerable from September
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
