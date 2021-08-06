KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 200.8 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 326 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and three deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 54,165 and the death toll to 1,214.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, eight private hospitals on Friday told workers that they have until September 1 to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

— The United States announced on Thursday that it is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the US to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

— It was reported on Thursday that three employees at CNN were fired for violating the network's coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated.

— Australia's hope of returning to "COVID zero" suffers a fresh blow as Sydney reported Friday another record number of new infections and authorities warn residents to brace for worse to come.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 615,320 deaths, followed by Brazil with 560,706, India with 426,754, Mexico with 243,165 and Peru with 196,760.

Read the full stories:

Jamaica records 326 new COVID cases

US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travellers

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.