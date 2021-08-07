COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, August 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 200.8 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 315 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and five deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 54,480 and the death toll to 1,219.
— The United States on Friday said half of its population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
— It was reported on Friday that unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 as the fully vaccinated, according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
— India today granted emergency approval to Johnson and Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine to ramp up its flailing immunisation campaign as fears grow of a new wave of infections.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 616,493 deaths, followed by Brazil with 561,762, India with 427,371, Mexico with 243,733 and Peru with 196,818.
Read the full stories:
Jamaica records 315 new COVID cases, five more deaths
White House says 50 per cent of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID
Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID — study
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
