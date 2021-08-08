KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 202.2 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 379 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and three deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 54,859 and the death toll to 1,222.

— In the United States, a top public health official warned today that with the country recording its highest daily COVID case load in six months, it is "failing".

— In China, authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan today said they had completed citywide testing of more than 11 million people for COVID-19 after a resurgence of cases more than a year after the coronavirus first emerged there.

— It was reported today that passes and vaccine passports are increasingly being used across the world to limit entry to public places to those who have been vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 616,718 deaths, followed by Brazil with 562,752, India with 427,862, Mexico with 244,248 and Peru with 196,873.

