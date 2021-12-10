KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,652 and the death toll to 2418.

— The Antigua and Barbuda government on Friday said it will decide on December 15 whether or not to lift the state of emergency that has been put in place since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic blamed for the deaths of 117 people and infecting 4,151 since March last year.

— The Belize government on Friday said it has postponed “until such time it is deemed fit and unavoidable” the mandatory vaccine mandate for public sector workers that was due to come into effect on December 15.

— South Africa will next month start giving Pfizer booster shots against coronavirus, a health official said Friday, a day after the country reported a near-record high in daily cases of the disease.

— Public health authorities in Ghana have introduced new travel guidelines requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning next week as the government tries to avert a fourth wave of infections.

— The Czech Republic has made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for people aged 60 and above from March 1, the government said on Friday, as it battles one of the highest infection rates in the world.

— Norwich are waiting anxiously for COVID-19 results ahead of their clash with Manchester United after Premier League sides were told to return to emergency protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 794,648, followed by Brazil with 616,457, India with 616,457, Mexico with 296,188 and Russia with 287,180.

