KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,725 and the death toll to 2424.

— The Pan American Health Organization on Saturday said the role of national regulatory authorities will be crucial in supporting access to vaccines and other vital medical products in Latin America and the Caribbean in the post-COVID-19 recovery era.

— As the omicron variant sweeps through South Africa, doctors and medical experts on Saturday said they suspect the variant is causing milder COVID-19 than delta, even if it seems to be spreading faster.

— French health authorities on Saturday approved the use of an antibody treatment made by AstraZeneca for high-risk people who show resistance to vaccines against the coronavirus.

— The Swiss medicines agency Swissmedic on Friday approved the vaccination of children aged between five and 11 with Pfizer-Biontech's Comirnaty vaccine.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 794,648, followed by Brazil with 616,457, India with 616,457, Mexico with 296,188 and Russia with 287,180.

