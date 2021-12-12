KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Sunday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,765 and the death toll to 2425.

— With 46 per cent of countries in the Americas, including the Caribbean, continuing to report disruptions in health service delivery due to the pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization on Sunday urged regional countries to urgently prioritise public investment in ensuring resilient health systems post-COVID-19 pandemic.

— In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday faced fresh questions about alleged government breaches of coronavirus restrictions after a photo emerged of him at a Christmas event last year.

— Meanwhile, Britain announced additional measures to stop the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including the extension of booster jabs to people over 30.

— The World Health Organization on Sunday said the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 796,765, followed by Brazil with 616,691, India with 475,128, Mexico with 296,385 and Russia with 288,351.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.