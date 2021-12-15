KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Wednesday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,868 and the death toll to 2432.

— The United States on Wednesday passed the grim landmark of 800,000 people who died from COVID-19 – the highest toll in the world – and more than the entire population of several states, including Alaska and North Dakota.

— EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that the Omicron variant could become dominant in Europe by mid-January, but says the 27-nation bloc has ample vaccines to fight the virus.

— Several European nations, including Germany, Spain and Greece, have started vaccinating children aged five to 11 to contain a raging pandemic and keep schools open.

— The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered, or after receiving other mRNA shots.

— The US had the highest number of deaths with 800,473, followed by Brazil with 616,970, India with 476,135 and Mexico with 296,984.

