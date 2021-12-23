KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Thursday reported 11 COVID fatalities and 53 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of deaths recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 2,461 and the virus tally to 92,279.

— Two new British studies on Thursday provided some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version.

— British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Thursday that a third, or "booster", dose of its COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria "significantly" lifted antibody levels against the Omicron strain in a laboratory study.

— The United States authorised Pfizer's anti-COVID pill Paxlovid, for high-risk people aged 12 and up.

— Pope Francis urged Vatican cardinals, bishops and bureaucrats Thursday to embrace humility this Christmas season, saying their pride, self-interest and the “glitter of our armour” was perverting their spiritual lives and corrupting the church's mission.

— In China, 13 million people in the northern Chinese city of Xi'an come under strict stay-at-home orders, as authorities scramble to keep their zero-COVID-19 case strategy six weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 812,069, followed by Brazil with 618,091, India with 478,759 and Russia with 301,271.

