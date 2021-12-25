KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus related deaths. This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,513.

— England pressed ahead with its COVID-19 immunisation campaign on Saturday in the race to inoculate as many people possible while the number of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant soars.

— Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus.

— At least 5,700 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed, a tracking website reported Saturday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday travel headaches to millions.

— Overall, the United States has recorded the most COVID deaths, with 816,436, followed by Brazil on 618,392, India on 479,520 and Russia 303,250.

