KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Tuesday reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,950.

— Trinidad and Tobago registered six more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and recorded 25 more deaths linked to the virus.

— The United States on Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic COVID cases from 10 to five days, to prevent mass labour shortages during the surge.

— Hundreds of thousands more people were confined to their homes in northern China Tuesday as the country battled its worst COVID surge in 21 months while locked-down residents took to social media to complain about food shortages.

— Overall, the United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 818,371, followed by Brazil with 618,534, India with 480,290 and Russia with 306,090.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.