KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Wednesday reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths. This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 93,226 and the death toll to 2,469.

— St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after a fully vaccinated adult United states traveller tested positive for the virus.

— The world hit a record number of COVID infections in seven days with more than 935,000 cases detected on average each day between 22-28 December, an 11 per cent increase when compared with the previous week with the biggest increase in the Americas.

— The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned that the risk posed by the Omicron variant is still "very high" and it could overwhelm healthcare systems.

— The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that the rapid COVID home tests are more likely to give a false negative with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant compared to earlier strains.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 820,929, followed by Brazil with 618,705, India with 480,592 and Russia with 307,022.

