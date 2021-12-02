COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayThursday, December 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 262.2 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 91,304 and the virus death toll to 2,402.
— The Pan American Health Organization on Wednesday called for increased vaccination and public health measures to ensure the best possible protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic.
— In the United States on Wednesday, a person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the country to have an identified case of the omicron variant.
— A top South African scientist researching the new Omicron COVID-19 variant on Thursday said people who caught earlier variants do not appear to be protected against the variant, although vaccination will still prevent serious illness.
— India announced its first two cases of the Omicron COVID variant on Thursday, months after a devastating wave of the virus killed more than 200,000 people around the country.
— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 782,100, followed by Brazil with 614,964, India with 469,724, Mexico with 294,428 and Russia with 277,640.
