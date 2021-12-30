KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Thursday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death. This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 93,591 and the death toll to 2,470.

— In Bermuda, four more people died from COVID-19 taking the island's virus death toll to 110.

— Data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Thursday revealed that COVID-19 cases increased 50 per cent and deaths 11 per cent in the region of the Americas in the last week.

— The number of daily new COVID cases worldwide has crossed one million for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, according to an AFP tally Thursday.

— Millions around the world braced Thursday for drastically curtailed New Year celebrations as record coronavirus cases fuelled by the Omicron variant saw the WHO warn a COVID "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems.

— New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said the city will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation,

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 822,920, followed by Brazil with 618,817, India with 480,860 and Russia with 307,948.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.