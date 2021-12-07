KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 265.8 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,554 and the death toll to 2411.

— Spain on Tuesday approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11, an age group where coronavirus cases are spreading rapidly, with the immunisation drive to start next week.

— European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could, in some cases, produce a better response than a single jab.

— EU health ministers also met on Tuesday as national governments step up measures to try to curb the Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading across Europe as winter closes in.

— Meanwhile, the World Health Organization in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making COVID vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 789,745 deaths. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 615,744, India with 473,757, Mexico with 295,313, and Russia with 283,644.

