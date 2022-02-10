KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 126,589 and the death toll to 2,708.

— The Caribbean Public Health Agency on Thursday cautioned Ministries of Health across the region against administering any dosage of the adult Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children aged five to 11 years, as they continue to roll out their vaccination campaigns.

— AstraZeneca revealed on Thursday that it recorded a big jump in revenue as it begins to take a profit from its coronavirus vaccine for the first time.

— In England, British police widened their probe into Downing Street lockdown parties after a new photo emerges of Prime Minister Boris Johnson with sparkling wine at a Christmas quiz, with officers set to question more than 50 individuals.

— FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday said he is "cautiously optimistic" that the World Cup finals in Qatar in November will be the first mass global sports gathering with crowds since the pandemic started two years ago.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 912,255, followed by Brazil with 635,074, India with 506,520 and Russia with 338,091.

Read more:

Jamaica reports 152 new COVID cases, two deaths

CARPHA urges regional health authorities not to give children under 12 adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca sees $4B in COVID vaccine sales as revenue soars

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.