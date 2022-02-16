KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 127,294 and the death toll to 2,755.

— The Pan American Health Organization on Wednesday said it has now delivered 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean, adding that it was due to the efforts of its Revolving Fund.

— In the United States, a new study released Wednesday found that babies born to fully vaccinated mothers were around 60 per cent less likely to be hospitalised with severe COVID.

— Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Hong Kong on Wednesday to take "all necessary measures" to control an Omicron-fuelled outbreak a day after the city's leader Carrie Lam ruled out a China-style hard lockdown.

— Germany will start rolling back most of its coronavirus restrictions as the country's falling infection rate suggests the Omicron-fuelled wave has peaked.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 925,560, followed by Brazil with 639,689, and India with 509,872.

