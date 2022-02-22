KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and eight fatalities on Monday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 127,706 and the death toll to 2,795.

— In Belize, Prime Minister John Briceno on Tuesday said he will support a move to lift the curfew imposed in the country as part of the efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 645 and infected 56,256 others since March 2020.

— In Antigua, a 29-year-old nurse is due to return to court on March 17 after she was granted EC$5,000 bail on 21 charges of forgery in relation to the fabricated COVID-19 vaccination cards.

— In England, Queen Elizabeth II, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has cancelled her planned virtual engagements for Tuesday due to "mild" coronavirus symptoms.

— Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said the population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, as mainland Chinese officials step up oversight of the financial hub's response to its worst outbreak yet.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 935,991, followed by Brazil with 644,604 and India with 512,344.

READ: Jamaica reports 41 new COVID cases, eight deaths

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.