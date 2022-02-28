COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, February 28, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities on Sunday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 127,986.
— In the United States, nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test.
— A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that as coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer Americans now than in January are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant.
— Hong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities signalled Monday, with the city's zero-COVID strategy in tatters and bodies piling up in hospitals.
— Two years on from France's first pandemic lockdown, Paris Fashion Week is almost back in full stride, with the vast majority of houses returning to live shows.
— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 948,397, followed by Brazil with 649,134, India with 513,834 and Russia with 351,660.
Read more:
Jamaica reports 25 new COVID cases, no deaths
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
