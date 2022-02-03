KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 283 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 125,250 and the death toll to 2,677.

— Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday said it is recording a decline in the number of patients being treated for the COVID-19 pandemic, but health officials warned that it is still too early for people to disregard the various protocols put in place to stem the spread of the virus.

— Pan American Health Organization Director Dr Carissa Etienne on Wednesday said that while 63 per cent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, coverage remains uneven, with 14 countries and territories immunising 70 per cent of their populations and the same number failing to reach even 40 per cent coverage.

— The US Army announced plans yesterday to discharge soldiers who refuse to comply with a mandatory vaccination rule, saying they pose a risk to their comrades.

— The World Health Organization said Thursday that Europe could soon enter a "long period of tranquillity" due to high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 894,316, followed by Brazil with 628,960 and India with 498,983.

Read more:

Jamaica reports 283 new COVID cases, two deaths

Vulnerable populations in region still unprotected against COVID-19

US Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID vaccine

Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic — WHO

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.