KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 264 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 125,781 and the death toll to 2,691.

— Bermuda on Friday said it will soon announce a timetable for the end of most of the coronavirus restrictions, including the unpopular SafeKey, as the British Overseas Territory noted that active cases continue to fall.

— World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for talks on COVID-19, including on the stalled investigation into the pandemic's origins.

— Austria on Saturday implemented new measures which will require all Austrians over the age of 18 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of a heavy fine.

— With 2,080 infections as of Friday, the number of positive tests quadrupled in a week in the sparsely populated Pacific territory of French Polynesia.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 901,391, followed by Brazil with 630,494, India 501,114 and Russia 334,743.

