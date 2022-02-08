KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Monday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 126,350 and the death toll to 2,699.

— St Lucia health authorities on Tuesday confirmed increased cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus even as the island continues to record reductions in most of the public health indicators and the downward trend in the epidemiological curve.

— Bermuda health officials on Tuesday said children aged five to 11 will be eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which has now killed 119 people on the island after another death, although active cases continue to fall.

— Pfizer said Tuesday it expects US$32 billion in revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in 2022 as it reported annual profits had more than doubled to US$22 billion.

— In France, a minister on Tuesday said the country will soon drop its requirement of a negative COVID test for vaccinated travellers from outside the European Union, as daily infection numbers continue to fall.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 905,544, followed by Brazil with 632,621, India with 504,062 and Russia with 336,721.

