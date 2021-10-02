The novel coronavirus has infected more than 233.5 million people globally, with more than 4.7 million deaths across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

- Jamaica recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths within the last 24-hours, bringing the infection total to 84,417, and virus death toll to 1,884.

-The ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) reported on Friday that there have been no deaths due to vaccinations against COVID-19 in Jamaica, in the six months that the island has been administering doses.

-Jamaica was forced to dump tens of thousands of AstraZeneca vaccine doses after they expired on Wednesday September 30. In the lead up to the expiration date, there were a number of vaccine drives across the country to use up the doses.

-The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is ramping up efforts to have COVID-19 vaccines manufactured within the Latin American and Caribbean region in order to accelerate vaccination coverage and reduce dependency on global supplies.

-The United States is the worst-affected country with 719,037 deaths from 42,966,938 cases followed by India with 448,605 deaths from 33,818,091 cases, Brazil with 597,255 deaths from 21,445,65 cases, the United Kingdom with 136,910 deaths from 7,871,014 cases, Russia with 209,028 death and 7,560,767cases, and Turkey with 64,264 death and 7,182,943 cases.