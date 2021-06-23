COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayWednesday, June 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— More than 3.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
– Jamaica recorded 60 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday and five deaths bringing the infection total to 49,795 and total deaths to 1,042.
– France on Wednesday added Russia to its list of countries from which non-essential travel is banned, as concern grows over a spike of cases in Moscow due to the Delta variant.
— No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs: Tokyo Olympics organisers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the pandemic Games on Wednesday as they marked one month until the opening ceremony.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,462 deaths from 33,565,294 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 504,717 deaths from 18,054,653 cases, India with 390,660 deaths from 30,028,709 cases, Mexico with 231,505 deaths from 2,482,784 cases, and Peru with 190,906 deaths from 2,033,606 cases.
