KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Wednesday reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 106,379 and the death toll to 2,504.

— Grenada's Social Development Minister, Delma Thomas revealed on Wednesday that she tested positive for the coronavirus as the island reported that several people diagnosed with the virus are under the age of 18.

— Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the US, at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.

— In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain's coronavirus lockdown in 2020, saying there are things his government “did not get right”.

— An expert group appointed by the World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the current coronavirus vaccines may need to be updated to ensure their continued effectiveness against Omicron and future variants.

— The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is dangerous, especially so for those who have not been vaccinated against the disease.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 842,322, followed by Brazil with 620,238, India with 484,655 and Russia with 318,432.

