KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 110,250 and the death toll to 2,522.

— Guyana on Friday received a donation of 28,800 doses of the Janssen Johnson and Johnson vaccines from the Government of Spain, through COVAX.

— A new study on vaccine hesitancy in six Caribbean Community countries revealed Friday that out of formal work and educated to secondary level is the typical profile of the person refusing the vaccine to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

— In China, an omicron case was detected in Beijing on Saturday as the country battles multiple outbreaks of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant ahead of the Winter Olympics next month.

— Thousands demonstrated in cities across France on Saturday against tighter restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19, as parliamentary wrangling continued over the draft law.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 849,259, followed by Brazil with 620,796, India on 485,752 and Russia 320,634.

