KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 1,548 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 114,986 and the virus death toll to 2,551.

— St Lucia's National Principals Association on Tuesday said it was surprised at the decision of the country's education minister to allow face-to-face classes to continue despite a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days.

— The Caribbean Tourism Organization on Tuesday said it remains positive about the continued rebound of the tourism industry even in the face of the uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic.

— The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against the notion that the COVID-19 pandemic becoming endemic would mean the disease was no longer dangerous.

— Preliminary results in a new Israeli trial have revealed that fourth doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only "partially" effective against the Omicron variant of the virus.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 851,730, followed by Brazil with 621,166 India on 486,761 and Russia 322,678.

