KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 860 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 116,944 and the death toll to 2,561.

— Trinidad's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts announced that there will be a Trinidad and Tobago Carnival this year for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but there will be no fetes or parties only concert-type shows.

— The United Nations said Thursday that COVID cases have plummeted in Africa and deaths are declining for the first time since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak.

— Deals announced Thursday by a UN-backed organisation revealed that generic drug manufacturers will make a more affordable version of Merck's anti-COVID pill for 105 of the world's poorer nations.

— A report revealed on Thursday that the world registered a record-high average of more than three million coronavirus cases a day between January 13 and 19, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 857,778, followed by Brazil with 621,855, India with 487,693 and Russia with 324,060.

