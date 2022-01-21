KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 and seven virus-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 117,717 and the death toll to 2,568.

— In Bermuda, health officials said the country's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has risen by two to 112, but active cases have started to fall.

— The Caribbean Public Health Agency on Friday said there is a need to ensure that standards are maintained for medicines used in the treatment of diseases including the coronavirus pandemic that has killed and infected thousands of people in the Caribbean.

— In the United States, foreigners entering a US land border must be vaccinated from Saturday, bringing requirements in line with air passengers.

— A report revealed on Friday that the average number of daily COVID-19 cases passed a record three million globally this week as deaths surged for a second week in a row.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 860,248, followed by Brazil with 622,205, India with 488,396 and Russia with 324,752.

