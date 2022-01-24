KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 1,117 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus related deaths Sunday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 120,682 and the death toll to 2,599.

— The Dominica government gave approval for the hosting of special entertainment events, insisting that all patrons must be fully vaccinated and present a negative Antigen test result 24 hours prior to each event.

— In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that the government is set to drop compulsory coronavirus tests for those arriving in England, as he continues to lift curbs amid declining infections.

— The World Health Organization on Monday said the COVID-19 emergency could end this year, even though last week the virus killed someone every 12 seconds.

— In France, people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in the country’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 866,540, followed by Brazil with 623,097, India on 489,848 and Russia 326,112.

Read more:

Jamaica reports 1,117 new COVID cases, five deaths

Dominica announces new guidelines for staging special events

World can end COVID emergency this year — WHO chief

COVID tests to end for arrivals into England — PM

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.