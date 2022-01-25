KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 754 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 virus-related deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 121,436 and the death toll to 2,609.

— Bermuda's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 114 after health officials announced Tuesday that two more people had passed away, but active cases continue to fall.

— St Lucia has recorded six deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic pushing the island's death toll to 251 with 73 other deaths being classified as COVID-19 related.

— Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they have begun enrolment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55.

— The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is creating an obstacle course for the global economy, which will slow growth this year, notably in the world's two largest economies.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 868,512, followed by Brazil with 623,356, India with 490,462 and Russia with 327,448.

