KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 121,963 and the death toll to 2,615.

— In Guyana, the government is considering making mandatory COVID-19 booster shots for travellers entering and leaving the country.

— The WHO also said there were 21 million new coronavirus cases reported globally last week, the highest weekly number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the pandemic began.

— In China, repeated COVID-19 testing of millions of Beijing residents is starting to test the patience of some as the city clamps down on the virus ahead of the coming Winter Olympics.

— New guidance issued Wednesday said Premier League clubs must have at least four positive coronavirus cases in their squad before a match can be called off, following several controversial postponements.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 872,126, followed by Brazil with 623,843, India with 491,127 and Russia with 328,105.

Read more:

Jamaica reports 527 new COVID cases, six deaths

Guyana considering mandatory booster shots for travellers

China's Olympics COVID measures test residents' patience

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.