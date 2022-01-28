KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 5,084 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 virus related deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 123,047 and the death toll to 2,635.

— In Bermuda, two more people passed away from COVID-19, taking the island's death toll from the virus to 116, but health officials said the number of active cases continues to fall.

— The number of deaths from COVID-19 soared by a fifth worldwide in the last week, as the number of daily cases surged in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

—The remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati which had closed its borders for nearly two years, has now opened multiple quarantine sites, declared a curfew and imposed lockdowns due to an outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant.

— The World Trade Organization said Friday that an accord between rich nations and developing countries on intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines could be just weeks away.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 878,467, followed by Brazil with 625,085, India 492,327 and Russia 329,443.

Read more:

Jamaica reports 584 new COVID cases, 18 deaths

COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.