COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, January 31, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 and nine fatalities on Sunday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 124,512 and the death toll to 2,659.
— In St Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said “Vincy Mas” will return to the country's cultural calendar in March this year, but cautioned that the coronavirus vaccination rate would determine the size of the festival.
— Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely.
— Music streaming giant Spotify on Sunday said it will link content on COVID-19 to facts about the virus amid growing demands from music stars to drop top podcaster Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation about vaccines.
— Beijing on Monday recorded its highest number of new cases for a year and a half as the Chinese capital gears up to host the Winter Olympics in five days.
— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 884,260, followed by Brazil with 626,854 and India with 495,050.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
